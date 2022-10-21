America Ferrera Rounds Out Cast Of Sony And Black Bear’s GameStop Film ‘Dumb Money’

EXCLUSIVE: America Ferrera is set to join the A-list ensemble of Sony and Black Bear Pictures’ upcoming dramedy Dumb Money. She joins Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dane DeHaan and Pete Davidson, with Craig Gillespie directing.

The pic based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. It offers a gripping portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.

The script adapted by Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum. Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie will produce. Principal photography is underway.

Sony recently swooped in to land distribution rights after the film was announced at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Sony also holds Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian rights.

Executive producers include Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. Black Bear Pictures is fully financing, with Black Bear International handling foreign distribution rights after launching sales at Toronto.

Ferrera can be seen next year in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon. She recently starred on the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. She is making her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for Netflix.

She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.