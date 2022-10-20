Skip to main content
Disney Imagineering’s Bob Weis Stepping Down After 42 Years At The Company

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Anthony Rapp's $40M Sexual Misconduct Civil Suit
AMC Networks Adds Matt Blank To Expanded Board

Matt Blank Shannon Finney/Getty Images

AMC Networks has expanded the size of its board by one to 15 directors, adding Matt Blank, the longtime media executive who served as the company’s interim chief executive for a year.

He came aboard to fill the role vacated by former CEO Josh Sapan as AMC looked for a successor, ultimately promoting chief operating officer and CFO Christina Spade to the top job.  

Blank was an executive at Showtime Networks since the early 1990s, including a decade as CEO. He previously held various roles at HBO. He currently serves as a director of broadcaster Cumulus Media, and public media’s CuriosityStream, and as an advisor to the D&Z Media Acquisition Corp. SPAC. He has served as a senior advisor to boutique investment bank The Raine Group and sat on the board of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., AMC sister companies also owned by the Dolan family.

AMC unveiled his appointment in an SEC filing that also announced a new employment agreement with its EVP and General Counsel James Gallagher through December 31, 2025.  

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

