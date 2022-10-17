AMC+ And Prime Video Among Buyers Of David Tennant Drama ‘Litvinenko’; ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Lands ITV Studios Remakes – Mipcom Cannes

ITVX and Viaplay four-partner Litvinenko, which will see David Tennant playing the doomed Russian dissident, has sold into 80 territories ahead of its launch. AMC+ and Sundance Now have taken rights in the U.S., while Prime Video bagged Canada from distributor ITV Studios.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter, George Kay (Lupin, Criminal), the show has also sold to M6 in France, ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, Sky Italia, Seven Network in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Now TV in Hong Kong. Viacom18 took Indian sub-continent rights, while BookMyShow will hold TVoD rights in India through its BookMyShow Stream platform. Elsewhere, M-Net has scored a pan-Africa deal.

The original commissioners were upcoming UK streaming service ITVX and Viaplay for the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter, George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios, and Tiger Aspect Productions, Litvinenko tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death, from polonium poisoning in November 2006, triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

It follows the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked a decade to prove who was responsible and also focuses on Litvinenko’s fearless wife Marina (Margarita Levieva), who fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian State in his murder.

Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers) is director, with Patrick Spence executive producer for ITV Studios, Josephine Zapata Genetay in the same role for Viaplay, Lucy Bedford EPing for Tiger Aspect Productions (Viewpoint, The Good Karma Hospital), alon with Kay, Field Smith and Tennant. Richard Kerbaj is co-prpducer for Livedrop Media (Hunting the KGB Killers, Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist) and Chris May is the producer.

‘My Mum, Your Dad’

In further ITV Studios news this morning at Mipcom, HBO Max reality dating format My Mum, Your Dad has secured its first international orders. First season order deals of the show, which The Office showrunner Greg Daniels and his daughter Hayley created, have been secured with ITV in the UK, TV4 in Sweden and Nine Network in Australia following the acquisition of international rights through ITV America and the ITV Studios Global Creative Network.

ITV Studios UK label Lifted Entertainment is behind the British version, ITV Studios Australia and ITV Studios making the others. The Aussie version goes out this year, with the UK and Swedish series coming next year.

ITV Studios said six more territory deals would be announced by theit commissioning broadcasters or platforms soon.

My Mum, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their teenage kids for a second chance at love. They move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.

Arjan Pomper, Managing Director of Global Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “We are extremely excited about My Mum, Your Dad. Growing to ten territories within a few months is exceptional. With this brilliant dating format travelling so fast, we are confident that many more audiences around the world will soon embrace it.”

In the U.S., where the format is called My Mom, Your Dad, ITV Entertainment produces in association with Rombola Entertainment.