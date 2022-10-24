Warner Bros Vet Sue Kroll In Talks For Amazon Studios Marketing Chief Post: The Dish

The Warner Bros Worldwide Marketing vet is in talks for the top Film & TV, Marketing post at Amazon Studios, sources tell us. The rumor has been around for a while, and we understand it’s becoming more real, and it really shouldn’t surprise as Sue Kroll has been a marketing consultant at Amazon Studios for six months. Sources tell us that the streamer and Kroll are still working out details.

Ukonwa Ojo was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video and exited the streamer back in June.

Kroll was brought in to advise on the launch of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series. The streamer launched the series at San Diego Comic-Con with the show’s trailer in Hall H, all surround screens ablazed with the characters, the full cast in tow, and composer Bear McCreary leading a live chorus and orchestra. There was also a posh dinner for journalists the night before with the cast. The J.D. Payne-Patrick McKay created show launched on Sept. 1 in 240 countries pulling in 25M viewers on its first day, the biggest premiere ever for Prime Video.

Kroll joined Warner Bros. in 1994 and became President of Worldwide Marketing in 2008. She segued to a producing role in January 2018 going on to be an EP on the Oscar-winning and $436M-plus global grossing A Star Is Born, the Edward Norton directed noir Motherless Brooklyn, the feature adaptation of the Donna Tartt novel The Goldfinch and DC’s Birds of Prey which made over $205M WW.

Kroll was a lynchpin to Warner’s blockbuster success, leading them to a banner $5.1 billion global grossing year in 2017. Not only did she work on the Harry Potter franchise, Dark Knight trilogy, The Hobbit series, and Clint Eastwood’s highest grossing movie ever, American Sniper, but she was behind such Oscars winners as Argo, Gravity, The Blind Side and Mad Max: Fury Road. She is also known for her close working relationships with talent like Bradley Cooper, Sandra Bullock, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck among others.