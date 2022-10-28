Prime Video Germany Country Director Kaspar Pflüger Exits Amazon After Six Months

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video Germany’s Country Director Kaspar Pflüger has left the Amazon streamer after just six months in post, we’ve learned.

Pflüger, a well-known and widely experienced exec in Germany, joined from broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 in April and was in charge as Amazon unveiled a slate of originals for 2022/23 last month.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed his exit to Deadline, saying: “Kaspar Pflüger has left Prime Video to pursue other opportunities. We wish him the best for his future.”

Pflüger said of his spell at Amazon: “It was an exciting and impressive time and I am thankful for the warm welcome the German and international colleagues gave me.”

His departure comes soon after that of Amazon Studios Head of European Originals Georgia Brown, who exited at the end of August.

Pflüger’s role handed him some of Prime Video Germany CEO Christoph Schneider’s responsibilities, including overseeing the streamer in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; original programs; and acquisitions.

Before Amazon, he held several high profile roles at ProSiebenSat.1, including his most recent post as Executive Vice President of Content Production and Managing Director of Sat.1. Before that, he spent several years at RTL, including in Croatia where he was Program Director between 2010 and 2014, and in the UK, where he worked in daytime programming for Channel 5, back when the network was part of the European broadcasting giant.

Germany was one of the first two European countries Amazon launched its streaming service in, alongside the UK back in 2014 when it rebranded the Lovefilm platform, and it began rolling out original shows in 2017.

Its key upcoming titles include fantasy series The Gryphon from W&B Television in cooperation with DogHaud Film; high-end gangster epic Luden, from Neusuper; and psychological drama series The Therapy from Ziegler Film.