Alyssa Milano Reposts #MeToo Message On Fifth Anniversary Of Her Viral Tweet

Alyssa Milano has marked the five-year anniversary of her #MeToo tweet with a screenshot on Instagram, a reminder of one of the first strikes back against abusers in society.

The Charmed actress saw her tweet go viral in 2017. It said, “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted, write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”

Below those words, she quoted, “Me too. Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me, too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

The message ignited a firestorm, arriving shortly after publications began writing about the sexual misconduct of film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Messing and Anna Paquin were among those who commented on Milano’s original post

