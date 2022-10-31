Altitude Boards International Thriller ‘The Prize’ Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett – AFM

Altitude has boarded sales on the Village Roadshow Pictures thriller The Prize, starring Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Haley Bennett (Till). The London-based company will present the project to buyers this week at the American Film Market, with additional support and review from Village Roadshow Pictures’ international sales team.

Written by Chris Sparling (Greenland) with Espen Sandberg (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) attached to direct, the pic is billed as a “taut Hitchcockian thriller” about an unwitting American who makes a last-minute trip to Sweden to attend the funeral of an old friend — a ranking member of the Nobel Prize selection committee — only to find himself entangled in the complex web of corruption and murder that exists beneath the surface of this rarified world.

Clarke is attached to play the role of Dan, and Bennett is set to play the role of Ida. Further casting is yet to be announced. The film will shoot in spring 2023 in Finland and Sweden.

Zach Studin (Chariot) is producing alongside Village Roadshow Pictures, Sparling, and Espen Horn (Troll) for Motion Blur. Jillian Apfelbaum, Tristen Tuckfield and Nic Gordon will oversee for VRP.

UTA Independent Film Group will handle North American rights. Clarke is represented by CAA, RGM Artists and Robert Stein Management. Bennett is represented by WME and Tavistock Wood.

Other films on Altitude’s AFM slate include Barnaby Thompson’s feature doc Mad About The Boy, chronicling the life of English playwright Noël Coward; Spencer Brown’s sci-fi thriller T.I.M. starring Georgina Campbell; and James Erskine’s genre-busting doc The Flight of Bryan.