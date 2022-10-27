‘Alone At Night’: Erotic Horror Starring Ashley Benson, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, G-Eazy & Luis Guzmán Gets North American Deal & First Look Image

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to erotic horror ensemble Alone At Night (previously known as 18 & Over).

The film follows Vicky (Ashley Benson), a young woman looking for an escape after going through a tumultuous breakup. After retreating to a friend’s remote cabin in the woods to clear her head, she continues modeling sexy lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only, live-streaming website. But when the power goes out, Vicky discovers something terrifying awaiting her in the dark — a masked killer wielding a crowbar who’s hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.

Cast comprises Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Luis Guzmán (Traffic), model Winnie Harlow, musician G-Eazy, rapper A$AP Nast, Paris Hilton, Lindsey Pelas (Extraction), John Robinson (Lords of Dogtown) Cassius Corrigan (Huracán), and Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver). Social Media influencers Lindsey Pelas, Twan Kuyper, Steven Spence, Cheyrelle Fontenette, Shannon Hamilton, and Clara McGregor round out the cast.

The film’s original score was composed by G-Eazy, marking the rapper’s first film score.

The slasher pic is directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos and penned by Giannopoulos alongside Diomedes Raul Bermudez. The film is slated for a day-and-date release on January 20, 2023.

The film is produced by Purpose Film’s Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Artemis Pictures’ Siena Oberman, Cassius Corrigan, and Ashley Benson. Executive-producers are Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, and Jamin O’Brien. Peter Buntaine is cinematographer. Finance comes from Hercules Film Fund.

Tony Piantedosi negotiated on behalf of Vertical Entertainment and Rhea Films negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Below is a first look still from the project, which is now complete.

Ashley Benson Vertical

Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi commented: “The words ‘fun’ and ‘terrifying’ don’t typically go together but Jimmy Giannopoulos has made a film where you run the gamut of emotions with a great horror story and unique casting choices that will thrill audiences this coming January.”

“With Alone at Night I wanted to make the kind of movie I would have snuck into as a teen. Slasher, stoner, a sexy thriller with killer music,” said director Jimmy Giannopoulos. “Playing on the nostalgia of my favorite B-horror we truly made a terrifyingly fun film. Though the themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest. You can isolate but you can’t hide.”