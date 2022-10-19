Alice Lowe Romcom ‘Timestalker’ Starts Shooting With Nick Frost, Tanya Reynolds, and Aneurin Barnard Joining Cast

Alice Lowe’s latest film Timestalker has started shooting in Wales.

Billed as a “reincarnation romcom,” the film follows the tale of one woman’s unrequited love spanning several centuries. Lowe directs from a screenplay she wrote. She also stars in the film alongside Jacob Anderson (Game Of Thrones), Aneurin Barnard (David Copperfield), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz).

Kate Dickie (The Green Knight), Dan Skinner (Notes on Blindness), and Mike Wozniak (Horrible Histories) have also joined the cast. The trio previously starred in Lowe’s directorial debut Prevenge, which screened at Venice, TIFF, London, AFI & SXSW.

Timestalker is in co-production with Popcorn Group and funded by the BFI, Head Gear Films, Popcorn Group, and Ffilm Cymru Wales with funding from the National Lottery and Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Vaughan Sivell and Western Edge Pictures are producers. Hanway Films have worldwide rights.

“This is such a magical project that has come together at the perfect time with the perfect cast and crew. It’s a time-traveling journey we’re all on together, and it feels extraordinary,” Lowe said.

Timestalker is currently eyeing a 2023 release.

Hanway will be sharing materials from the film at AFM, which runs from 1 – 6 November.