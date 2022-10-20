‘Alice, Darling’: Anna Kendrick Thriller Getting Oscar-Qualifying Run Before 2023 Theatrical Release

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is giving an Oscar-qualifying run to the psychological thriller Alice, Darling on December 30 before the pic’s nationwide release in 2023.

The film, which made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival where it notched a near 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick as a woman woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

Alongside Kendrick, Alice, Darling stars Wumni Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn and Charlie Carrick. The pic reps the directorial debut of Mary Nighy, and was written by Alanna Francis and produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal, Lindsay Tapscott and Sam Tipper Hale.

Alice, Darling is continuing on to the Philadelphia Film Festival (October 28) and the GEMS festival in Miami (November 4).

Nighy’s crew includes director of photography Mike McLaughlin, production designer Jennifer Morden, editor Gareth C. Scales, costume designer Marissa Schwartz, and composer Owen Pallett.

Check out a clip from Alice, Darling below:

