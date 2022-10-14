Alexandra Daddario To Star In ACE Entertainment’s ‘I Wish You All The Best’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Daddario is set to star in ACE Entertainment’s I Wish You All The Best with Tommy Dorfman making her directorial debut. The project is based on Mason Deaver’s bestselling novel of the same name which Dorfman optioned in 2019. Dorfman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the feature.

The film revolves around a non-binary teen who after being kicked out of the house by their conservative parents and moves in with their estranged sister, embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.

ACE Entertainment, the producers behind the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, snatched up the feature rights before it was widely available to buyers and are financing and producing the project. Matt Kaplan will produce for ACE with Aubrey Bendix and Braden Bochner overseeing production for the company. James Harris will executive produce on behalf of TeaShop Films.

Daddario is coming off her critically acclaimed role in HBO’s first season of The White Lotus. She can be seen next in the highly-anticipated AMC series Anne Rices Mayfair Witches. On the film side her drama Wildflower recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

