Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Sign Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Alexa PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love) and Carlos PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, A Midnight Kiss) have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal at Hallmark Media.

“Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the years and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Whether starring together or headlining their own movies, the energy, creativity and passion they bring to each project is infectious and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

“Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set!,” the PenaVegas said in a joint statement. “Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much. Hallmark is special and we are looking forward to many more projects together.”

Alexa PenaVega has previously starred in such Hallmark films as Destination Wedding, Christmas Made to Order and Taking a Shot at Love. Her film credits include 23 Blast, Machete Kills, Spare Parts, Wicked Blood, The Remaining, The Hunters and Spy Kids.

Carlos PenaVega starred on the Nickelodeon musical comedy Big Time Rush and recently completed a national tour with the ensemble. He previously starred in Hallmark Channel’s A Midnight Kiss.

Together, the couple has starred in three installments of Picture Perfect Mysteries for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as the Hallmark Channel Original movies Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea and, most recently, Love in the Limelight.

They recently released their first book What if Love is the Point?

Alexa PenaVega is represented by Carrabino Management. Carlos PenaVega is represented by Vision Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, et al., LLP.