Alex Buono To Direct Peacock Pilot ‘Based On A True Story’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Alex Buono (Documentary Now!, Russian Doll) has been tapped as producing director and will direct the pilot of Peacock’s Based on a True Story from Craig Rosenberg.

The dark comedy, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, follows a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow-close toilet seat.

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce for their banner Aggregate Films; Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake serve as co-executive producers for Aggregate. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Buono is best known for directing the Emmy-nominated comedy series Documentary Now!, starring Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. Buono directed or co-directed every episode of the four-season series while also serving as co-showrunner with creator Rhys Thomas, alongside co-creators Hader, Armisen, and Seth Meyers.

In 2019, Buono, along with Rhys, received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing” for the Season 3 episode, “Waiting for the Artist,” starring Cate Blanchett.

More recently, he served as the producing director for Season 2 of Natasha Lyonne’s Emmy-winning series Russian Doll at Netflix, and previously directed episodes of Hulu’s Future Man well as Comedy Central’s Detroiters.

Buono is repped by UTA and Mosaic.