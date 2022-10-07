‘Alert’: Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, Graham Verchere Join Fox’s Missing Persons Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Adeola Role (Blue Bloods), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (Stargirl) are set as series regulars opposite Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Eisendrath, Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant (Caan) and Nikki Batista’s (Ramirez) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Role will play Kemi, a confident and generous member of the Missing Persons Unit. She’s proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job.

Broussard will portray Mike, Nikki’s fellow investigator and lover, having met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. He is playful, good-hearted, and sometimes charmingly goofy. Raised to the sounds of gunfire and mayhem, he feels he dodged a bullet, leaving him the eternal optimist.

Verchere plays Keith. Abducted at age 11, long-since presumed dead, Keith resurfaces as a seemingly normal, gangly 17-year-old teenager, happy to be reunited with his family, albeit a tad tentative.

Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers.

Role’s credits include The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, The Last O.G., The Blacklist and Pose. On Broadway, Role was recently seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She’s repped by Stewart Talent.

Broussard recently recurred as Will in the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building, and also recurred on season 4 of Sistas. He has also been seen in the films Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Big Short. Broussard is repped by CGF Talent in New York.

Graham starred as co-lead in the Disney+ adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl opposite Grace Vanderwaal. He also led the 2018 Sundance Film Festival selection Summer of 84. On television, he recurred in FX’s Fargo opposite Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon, and as young Shaun Murphy in ABC’s The Good Doctor. His other recent credits include Supergirl and Two-Sentence Horror Stories. Verchere is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Industry Entertainment

