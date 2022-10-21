Alec Baldwin Marks Anniversary Of Halyna Hutchins ‘Rust’ Shooting Death As Final Sheriff’s Dept. Report Looms

The late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was remembered today on the one-year anniversary of her death on the set of the film Rust.

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021 when a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin fired, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Today, actor and film producer Alec Baldwin posted a photo of Hutchins on his Instagram with a caption reading, “One year ago today…” The date and location of the Hutchins photo is unclear. Rust was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The anniversary comes two weeks after a settlement was reached by Baldwin and the Hutchins estate, which filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February.

The settlement included naming Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, as an EP for Rust. It is scheduled to resume filming early next year.

A statement from Matthew Hutchins when the settlement was announced indicated he has come to terms with Halyna’s death. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s office also put out a statement today saying they’re still waiting for sheriff’s report before deciding on charges. The long-awaited final report is expected to be delivered to the local District Attorney before the end of the month, well-placed sources tell us.

“On the anniversary of the tragedy on the Rust film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community,” said the statement from Heather Brewer, the DA’s spokesperson. “As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved. No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice.”