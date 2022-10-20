AGC Studios Boards Meridian Picture’s ‘The Silent Hour’ Starring Joel Kinnaman; Sales to launch At AFM

AGC Studios today announced that it will finance and produce the action thriller The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad).

The film starts production in early 2023. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, who are presenting the film to buyers at AFM next month.

Additional casting is ongoing.

In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.

Kinnaman currently stars in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, For All Mankind. Next up, the Swedish-American actor will star in John Woo’s action-thriller Silent Night and Sympathy for the Devil opposite Nicolas Cage.

The deal for The Silent Hour was negotiated by Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings on behalf of Meridian Pictures, Paradigm Talent Agency on behalf of Anderson, and SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC.

Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.