ADL President Calls Trump’s “Jewsplaining” Claim About Israel An “An Unveiled Threat” On CNN

For the second time in as many days, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt today blasted former President Trump’s remarks in which Trump said that American Jews need to “get their act together” to show appreciation for Israel “before it’s too late” sounded like a threat. Greenblatt made the comments on CNN.

The sense of gratitude should also extend his way, Trump hinted.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote on social media yesterday, likely referencing in part his decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith.”

Greenblatt fired back at Trump on CNN, “In this moment, Jewish people are feeling besieged, and when the former president of the United States makes — if you will — an unveiled threat, don’t excuse that by harkening back to policy things you may have done years ago.”

“There is a larger pattern afoot. People are feeling attacked and hewed in from both sides. It’s incredibly concerning. So when the President says ‘before it’s too late,’ it sounds like a threat in an environment where Jews already feel threatened,” Greenblatt said on CNN’s “New Day.”

To that, Greenblatt quickly replied, “We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship. It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This ‘Jewsplaining’ is insulting and disgusting.”