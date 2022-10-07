First-Look At Adam Driver In Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’; Ben Kingsley To Lead Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman & Dave McKean’s ‘Violent Cases’; HiddenLight Productions Expands With Ex-BBC Studios & Blast! Films Execs — Global Briefs

First-Look Image Of Adam Driver In Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

Today the producers of Michael Mann’s upcoming biopic Ferrari shared first-look images from the film’s set, including Adam Driver in costume as Enzo Ferrari. Check out the image above. The film is shooting in Italy and features Driver alongside Penélope Cruz, who plays Laura Ferrari, and Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi. The cast is rounded out by Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon, Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone. Michael Mann directs from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job). Set during the summer of 1957, the film follows ex-racecar driver Ferrari as bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Ben Kingsley To Lead Film Adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s ‘Violent Cases’

Ben Kingsley is set to star in a feature film adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s graphic novel Violent Cases. Kingsley will take on the lead role of Osteopath in the flick, which will be adapted by The Girl With All The Gifts writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy, and producer Camille Gatin. Billed as a journey into the mind of Neil Gaiman, the story follows a famous author who recounts fragmented childhood memories and visits to an osteopath who once worked for Al Capone, weaving a dark and twisting tale about stories, our memory, violence, and the ways we can’t escape our past. Kingsley said: “I’m delighted to be working with this fantastic team on Violent Cases, which for me is about the power and importance of storytelling, about how we negotiate the shadows cast by the father figures in our lives and above all about the right of our inner child to be heard.”

HiddenLight Productions Grows In UK With Ex-BBC Studios & Blast! Films Exes

The Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions has reunited Amy Flanagan with former Channel 4 colleague Siobhan Sinnerton after creating two new roles. Flanagan has been named Co-Creative Director and Senior Vice President, Unscripted, the same role Sinnerton took last year when she joined the factual producer. After leaving a post as Deputy Head of Factual at Channel 4, she joined Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls producer Expectation in a senior creative role and later became Head of BBC Studios Documentary Unit. She left that post last year. Also joining HiddenLight is Victoria Bax, who joins as the company’s first Director of Production and Operations. She was previously at 999: What’s Your Emergency producer Blast! Films, where she rose to Head of Productions.