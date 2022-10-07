11th Annual Action Icon Awards To Be Held Oct. 16

The 11th annual Action Icon Awards luncheon, celebrating pioneering stuntwomen and action-oriented female trailblazers, will be held Oct. 16 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City. The event benefits Diamond in the RAW, a non-profit organization devoted to empowering and transforming the lives of foster care and at-risk teenage girls.

Hosted by broadcast journalist Roqui Theus and comic Jesus Sepulveda, the awards show is presented by La Faye Baker, veteran stunt performer, executive producer and Diamond in the RAW founder, in conjunction with executive producer Wendy Wheaton of Tinseltown Productions.

“The ceremony honors entertainment professionals, women who dare to be different, and the unsung heroines behind the scenes – stuntwomen,” Baker said. “The ceremony will put action-oriented women at the forefront, creating life-changing opportunities for women, especially those of color.”

“I am so delighted to work with La Faye Baker, who is the consummate professional in giving back not only to actresses in action roles, but also to many programs she puts on throughout the year for young girls who aspire to work behind the scenes,” Wheaton said.

This year’s honorees include:

Tracy Dashnaw, pioneering stuntwomen (Fatal Attraction, Romancing the Stone, The Hateful Eight), who will receive the Helen Gibson Award, which is named after one of the silent film industry’s earliest serial stars and stuntwomen.

Actress Marisol Nichols (Riverdale, 24) who will receive the Actorvist Award.

Executive producer Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House, The Neighborhood, Family Reunion), who will receive the Action Icon Founders Award.

Casting Director Sarah Finn, who will be the Crystal Award recipient.

Actress Alexandra Grey(Empire, MacGyver), who will receive the Breaking Barriers Award.

Gazmine ‘GG’ Mason, champion bowler and humanitarian, will receive the Dare2BDifferent Award.

Tickets for the show and red carpet are available at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-action-icon-awards-tickets-403449858387