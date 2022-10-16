Academy Museum Gala Photos: Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Sterling K. Brown & More Stars Arrive At Hollywood Event

Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton were also honored at the gala earning accolades for their contributions to cinema. Scroll through the photo gallery posted above of all the celebrities that attended the event.

Roberts earned the Icon Award as a celebration of her career which has spanned three decades and has a global impact. McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award for being an artist who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around the cinema.

The Visionary Award went to Swinton which goes to an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema. Miky Lee took the Pillar Award for his exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

“Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve, and Tilda, to Rolex, and to our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual Gala an evening to remember.”

The awards, presented annually at the Academy Museum Gala, reflect the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global art form and cultural force.