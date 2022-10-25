Skip to main content
ABC Takes ‘The Parent Test’ Unscripted Series Based On Australian Format

ABC’s “Parent Test” stars Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown
ABC’s “Parent Test” stars Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown ABC/Sami Drasin

ABC is comparing parenting styles in its upcoming unscripted series The Parent Test.

The series, which will debut on December 15, will take a “provocative look at parenting” and explore different parenting styles from helicopter to child-led.

The Parent Test will put 12 families under a series of stress tests and ask parents to share their perspective on hot-button topics so that each can understand how the other operates.

Comedian Ali Wentworth will host, and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown will moderate.

The Parent Test is based on Australian series Parental Guidance. It is produced in the U.S. by Eureka Productions. Executive producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs.

Charles Wachter serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

