Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation.

According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.”

According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, Virginia. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on the warrant the day before the raid. Documents in the case remain sealed, Rolling Stone reported. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the publication reported that the search had to do with classified information found on his computer.

“Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents,” Meek’s attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, said in a statement. “If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of Mr. Meek’s long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing.”

Gorokhov also said that it was “highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation.” He called on the Justice Department to investigate the leak.

The Justice Department referred questions to the FBI, which declined comment. But back in April, the FBI confirmed that it conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” on the block of Meek’s apartment building. At the time, the website Arlington Now reported on the law enforcement activity at the building but without the details of the search of Meek’s home. The FBI said that it could not comment further “due to an ongoing investigation.”

Meek had worked for ABC News since 2013 and previously was a senior investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee.

According to Rolling Stone, colleagues and neighbors say they have not seen him since the search. Meek’s attorney did not elaborate on his whereabouts, his current job status or the nature of his departure from the network. He did not return messages from Deadline.

The feature-length documentary 3212 Unredacted told of the terrorist ambush of a U.S. Special Forces team in Niger on October 4, 2017, and the shifting version of events that the Pentagon offered to family members of the fallen soldiers.