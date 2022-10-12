ABC Hires Felicia Joseph As SVP, Casting

ABC has a new casting exec.

Felicia Joseph has joined the company as SVP, Casting, ABC Entertainment. She replaces John Villacorta, who has been in this job since 2020 and departs for a new opportunity.

She will oversee the casting strategy, development and execution for all network pilots and current series, as well as unscripted casting for Hulu and other Walt Disney Television brands and reports to EVP, Casting Sharon Klein.

Joseph CSA was most recently SVP, Casting at MRC, where she was responsible for casting, packaging and artist relations for the television studio’s originals including The Great, Ozark, Shining Girls, Poker Face and The Terminal List.

Before MRC, she was VP, Casting at NBCUniversal, where she managed studio and network casting processes for scripted pilots and current series within NBCUniversal’s broad television portfolio.

She has also worked at MGM and Paramount Pictures and began her career at ABC Entertainment.

“I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with Felicia in the past and know how well she cultivates relationships with talent who are at the top of their craft,” said Klein. “Her passion, instinct and deep understanding of our business make her ideal for this role and, quite frankly, the only person I wanted for the job. We’re overjoyed to be welcoming her back to ABC, where she started her career.”

“It is an honor to join Sharon Klein and the exceptional creative team at ABC led by Craig Erwich,” added Joseph. “Together we have the opportunity to enhance the network’s bold vision by strategically partnering with leading talent and award-winning storytellers which makes this homecoming even more special.”