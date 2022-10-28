Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling In ‘The Fall Guy’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the latest to join Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the cast of Universal’s The Fall Guy, which has a March 1, 2024 release date. Production for the film is set to begin in Australia this fall.

The feature film from Universal, 87North and Entertainment 360, is inspired by the 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by David Leitch, who is producing with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North along with Guymon Casady, who will produce through Entertainment 360. Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, wrote the script and serves as executive producer.

Gosling will also produce. Geoff Shaevitz and original series creator Glen A. Larson will also executive produce. EVP Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Plot details are unknown at this time.

The film marks a reunion for Taylor-Johnson and Leitch who recently worked together on the hit Sony action thriller Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt. Taylor-Johnson is also set to star as the titular character in Sony and Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter movie. He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

