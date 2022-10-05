‘A Million Little Things’: Final-Season Decision Coming Soon

A Million Little Things‘ upcoming fifth season is expected to be the final one for ABC’s serialized ensemble drama. While that has been an open secret, the network is yet to confirm it. That may change soon.

“Stay tuned in the next few weeks for discussion of that and our other midseason shows,” Simran Sethi, EVP, Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment, told Deadline.

For the first time since its debut, AMLT did not land a spot on ABC’s fall schedule. It was held for midseason, so its expected ending would likely be announced as part of the network’s midseason plans.

As Deadline reported, the AMLT series producers had accepted the Season 5 pickup with the presumption that it was going to be the show’s final chapter, and that is how the season has been conceived.

Created by DJ Nash, AMLT revolves around a tight-knit group of friends from Boston who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. It stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

A Million Little Things, which has drawn praise for its depiction of complex issues like mental health, is a soft live-viewing performer but excels in DVR viewing and with streaming audiences. The series ranked as the No. 1 gainer in Live+7 Day playback on the major networks last season in adults 18-49 (+133%), tying ABC’s Big Sky. After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, AMLT was ABC’s No. 1 delayed-viewing gainer for 2021-22 in total viewers (+249%) and adults 18-49 (+547%), soaring more than six times over its initial 18-49 Live+Same Day rating.

Nash executive produces; Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz as well as showrunner Terrence Coli also executive produce the series from ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Joanna Kerns is the producing director.