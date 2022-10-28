‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel.

In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

Hinton stars in Amazon’s conspiracy thriller drama series Hunters from Monkeypaw Productions. She previously recurred on M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ thriller Servant and was a series regular on HBO’s drama Here and Now. Hinton is repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.