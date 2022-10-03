A Film Critic Commented On Whoopi Goldberg’s Fat Suit in ‘Till,’ Except She Wasn’t Wearing a Fat Suit

Whoopi Goldberg had a few choice words on The View this morning for a critic who commented about her appearance in Till, the true-story film from Chinonye Chukwu about the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmitt Till in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman.

The movie chronicles the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after her son’s death. Goldberg plays Alma, the grandmother of the young boy. A recent review of the film made reference to Goldberg’s “distracting” fat suit — except she wasn’t wearing one.

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie,” Goldberg said this morning. “But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit. It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Goldberg did not name the magazine.

Barbara Broccoli, who produced the movie with Goldberg, Keith Beauchamp, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Fred Zollo, told Deadline, ”This is an important film to me, to all of us.”

The film, from MGM’s Orion pictures, will be released theatrically October 14 by UAR.