‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser’: “Oh, Fudge!” Peter Billingsley Is Back As Ralphie In HBO Max Sequel

HBO Max has dropped the first footage of Peter Billingsley in his return as Ralphie in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story.

The brief teaser trailer opens with a panoramic look at the Parkers’ living room, an exact replica of the way it appeared in the 1983 movie, and ends with Ralphie as an adult slipping on his signature plastic-rimmed glasses.

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.

Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb also are reprising their roles from the original, alongside newcomers cast Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne and Julie Hagerty.

The script was written by Nick Schenk, who also executive produces, and Clay Kaytis directs. Billingsley also produces along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show banner. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter oversee for Legendary.

The original film, directed by Bob Clark, and based on material from author Jean Shepherd‘s collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, starred Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. The film was presented in a series of vignettes, with narration provided by the adult Ralphie Parker reminiscing on one particular Christmas when he was 9 years old and wanted only one thing that Christmas — a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

The film spawned two movie sequels, 1994’s It Runs in the Family and 2012’s A Christmas Story 2, which went direct-to-video.