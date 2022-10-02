Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Getting December Theatrical Bow Via Bleecker Street

Ramin Barhani’s 2nd Chance, the feature-length documentary that Showtime Documentary Films landed after its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, is now headed for theaters ahead of its TV debut next spring.

Showtime is teaming with Bleecker Street for the latter to release the pic beginning December 2 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding it the following frame.

The two companies already are in business together via a three-year output deal that began this year which gives Showtime access to Bleecker movies for on-air, on-demand and streaming premium services.

2nd Chance tells the story of Richard Davis, the charming yet brash inventor of the modern-day bulletproof vest who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked. His tale is an American story of guns, violence, lies and self-deception, as Davis saved thousands of lives while endangering exponentially more.

Bahrani, whose deep dives into topics surrounding the American Dream include the features The White Tiger and 99 Holmes, wrote, directed and produced 2nd Chance, which is also produced by Daniel Turcan and Johnny Galvin of Vespucci, Charles Dorfman and Jacob Grodnik. Joshua Oppenheimer, Myles Estey, Bahareh Azimi and Marlon Vogelgesang are executive producers. Fifth Season and Samuel Marshall Films produced and financed.

“We’re excited to be working with Showtime on Ramin’s incredible film,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said Thursday. “We’ve been fans of Ramin’s films since 99 Holmes and are looking forward to bringing this riotous story to theaters this December.”