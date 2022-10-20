20th Television Promotes Jenna Riley To SVP Drama Development; Jade-Addon Hall Joins Studio As VP

Jenna Riley has been promoted to senior vice president of drama development at 20th Television.

In her new role, Riley will oversee the drama development team while working across the studio’s roster of established writers, producers and directors. She will report to Carolyn Cassidy, executive vice president of development.

“Jenna has a long and prolific history with 20th, where she has developed exceptional relationships across the creative community and a unique ability to consistently elevate material,” said Cassidy in a statement. “Most recently, she nurtured our slate of drama pilots into series orders including Will Trent, Milo Ventimiglia’s The Company You Keep and True Lies. She has a deep passion for television, and you’d be hard pressed to find a series that she hasn’t devoured. Karey and I feel confident in and excited for her ability to nurture the next generation of breakout dramas for our Disney platforms.”

Additionally, Jade-Addon Hall has joined the studio as vice president of drama development. He will develop new projects from pitch to pilot and will report to Riley.

“Jade-Addon is an incredible addition to the drama team. He has great creative instinct and has a true passion for storytelling,” continued Cassidy. “We look forward to his fresh perspective and are happy to have him back in the Disney fold where he started his career.”

Riley joined 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox Television) in August 2009 as assistant to Chairman and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman, and has risen through the drama development ranks. As VP of drama development, Riley shepherded the new ABC series Will Trent and The Company You Keep, as well as True Lies for CBS and the soon-to-be-launched drama The Crossover for Disney+.

Hall joins 20th Television from Lionsgate TV, where he oversaw The Power Universe, Run the World, Step Up and Heels on Starz, as well as Welcome to Flatch on Fox and Dear White People on Netflix. In 2021, he was named Man of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Los Angeles, after raising $250,000 for cancer research and survivors.