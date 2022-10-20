20th, 21 Laps Win Graphic Novel ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ For ‘Host’ Helmer Rob Savage

EXCLUSIVE: In competition with multiple studio and streamers, 20th Century Studios has landed rights to Night of the Ghoul, an upcoming graphic novel by Eisner- and Harvey-winning author Scott Snyder and illustrator Francesco Francavilla. Set to direct is Rob Savage, with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen producing.

This reteams studio, director and producers of The Boogeyman, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel that 20th and Disney release next year. Snyder and Francavilla will be exec producers.

The story follows a father and son looking into the true story behind a long-lost horror film from the golden era of monster movies. But as they dig deeper, they risk unleashing the very thing the supposedly destroyed film had meant to keep hidden.

The first issue will be out in print from Darkhorse Comics on Wednesday.

In scare fare, 21 Laps is coming off the fourth season of Stranger Things, and they have Deadpool 3, which Shawn Levy directs with Hugh Jackman joining Ryan Reynolds. Rosaline is being released on October 14 for 20th/Hulu, and the company is currently in post-production on limited series All the Light We Cannot See for Netflix.

WME & JSSK represents 21 Laps; WME, Exile & attorney Michael Auerbach rep Savage; and Snyder and Francavilla are repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company and Allison Binder of GGSSC.