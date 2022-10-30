Democrats’ 2024 Presidential Candidate Decision Gets Horror Movie Treatment By ’Saturday Night Live‘

Saturday Night Live reimagined the Democratic Party’s 2024 Presidential candidate search as a trailer for a horror movie “from the producers of Smile and the twisted minds of Morning Joe.”

In it, a group of friends in a house together at night are horrified by the prospect of President Joe Biden running for reelection at age 81.

“Sometimes the familiar face can be the most terrifying,” the voice-over says.

The friends list some of Biden’s accomplishments until someone brings up his bike accident.

“I mean, I love the guy but he did his part,” says one of them, played by Bowen Yang.

The group then goes through alternate candidates using classic horror movie tropes — from Kamala Harris to Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

You can watch the trailer spoof above to see who they ultimately went with.