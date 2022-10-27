Skip to main content
Streamy Awards Nominations: MrBeast Tops List Again

Streamy Awards

MrBeast, Mark Rober, Dream, Charli D’Amelio and crossover stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gordon Ramsay and Lili Reinhart are among the nominees revealed Thursday for the 2022 Streamy Awards, which honor the year’s best in online video.

Winners will be announced December 4 in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton that will feature Airrack as MC. The show, produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter, will stream live on YouTube.

MrBeast leads all nominees with seven mentions, and will be going for his third consecutive Creator of the Year award, the show’s marquee honor. Other nominees in the category are Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober and MrBallen.

Noms for the Streamys’ Crossover award include Black Adam star Johnson, Ramsay, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Post Malone. The honor “recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices,” the Streamys said today.

The awards, now in their 12th year, also added several new categories related to gaming including Streamer of the YearBreakout StreamerCompetitive Gamer and Variety Streamer, as well as a VTubers category for creators who use virtual avatars.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year
Addison Rae
Airrack
Blogilates
Charli D’Amelio
Dream
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mark Rober
MrBallen
MrBeast

Show of the Year
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
RDCWorld
Sidetalk
Twitch Rivals
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year
HasanAbi
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Kyedae
Ludwig
Pokimane
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc

International
Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
HikakinTV (Japan)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mythpat (India)

Short Form
DeMarcus Shawn
Ian Boggs
Savanah Moss
Sheena Melwani
the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator
BENOFTHEWEEK
Kallmekris
Kirsten Titus
MrBallen
Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer
Emiru
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
kkatamina
QTCinderella

Collaboration
JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator For Social Good
Invisible People
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Creator Product
Feastables • MrBeast
Happy Dad • NELK
Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Gordon Ramsay
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Post Malone

First Person
Airrack
courtreezy
JiDion
Safiya Nygaard
Yes Theory

Just Chatting
BruceDropEmOff
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc

Variety Streamer
Asmongold
Lirik
Ludwig
MoistCr1TiKaL
Valkyrae

VTuber
CodeMiko
Ironmouse
Nyanners
Veibae
Zentreya

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
MrBallen Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series
Dhar Mann
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Jack Pop
NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
RDCWorld

Unscripted Series
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
Sidetalk
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated
Haminations
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
MeatCanyon

Beauty
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

Comedy
Adrian Bliss
Kallmekris
RDCWorld
Rich Black Guy
The McFarlands

Commentary
Chad Chad
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
LegalEagle

Competitive Gamer
iiTzTimmy
NICKMERCS
Shroud
tarik
TenZ

Dance
BDASH
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
Michael Le

Fashion And Style
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Mina Le
Nikita Dragun
Wisdom Kaye

Food
Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Sideserf Cake Studio
Uncle Roger

Gamer
Aphmau
Dream
LazarBeam
Markiplier
TommyInnit

Health And Wellness
Austen Alexander
Blogilates
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
The Fitness Marshall

Kids And Family
Brody Hudson Schaffer
FunnyMike
Ninja Kidz TV
Rebecca Zamolo
Zeth & Saylor

Learning And Education
bigweirdworld
Casual Geographic
Colin and Samir
Tom Scott
Veritasium

Lifestyle
Alexa Rivera
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Retirement House

News
Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show

Science And Engineering
I did a thing
JLaservideo
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Westen Champlin

Sports
Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
FaZe Deestroying
Jesser
Ryan Garcia
Tara and Hunter

Technology
Glarses
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography
Ashley Xu
Go4x4
James Hoffmann
Lyrical Lemonade
Samba Films

Editing
Airrack
Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja
MrBeast
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Visual And Special Effects
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Happy Kelli
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

Writing
Baron Ryan
Brandon Rogers
Daniel Thrasher
Julie Nolke
LongBeachGriffy

BRAND AWARDS

Brand Of The Year
Harry Potter
Insta360
Old Spice
SpongeBob
Tampax

Agency Of The Year
BEN
Portal A
Reach Agency
Spacestation Integrations
Whalar

Brand Engagement
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
Five Nights at Freddy’s • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer

Branded Series
Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official
Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok

Branded Video
15,000 Dominoes – Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
I don’t even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W

Influencer Campaign
Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
Standard • Nebula
The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare

Social Impact Campaign
The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Don’t Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD

