Streamy Awards Nominations: MrBeast Tops List Again

MrBeast, Mark Rober, Dream, Charli D’Amelio and crossover stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gordon Ramsay and Lili Reinhart are among the nominees revealed Thursday for the 2022 Streamy Awards, which honor the year’s best in online video.

Winners will be announced December 4 in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton that will feature Airrack as MC. The show, produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter, will stream live on YouTube.

MrBeast leads all nominees with seven mentions, and will be going for his third consecutive Creator of the Year award, the show’s marquee honor. Other nominees in the category are Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober and MrBallen.

Noms for the Streamys’ Crossover award include Black Adam star Johnson, Ramsay, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Post Malone. The honor “recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices,” the Streamys said today.

The awards, now in their 12th year, also added several new categories related to gaming including Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Competitive Gamer and Variety Streamer, as well as a VTubers category for creators who use virtual avatars.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast



Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents



Streamer of the Year

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc



International

Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

HikakinTV (Japan)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mythpat (India)



Short Form

DeMarcus Shawn

Ian Boggs

Savanah Moss

Sheena Melwani

the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS



Breakout Creator

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan



Breakout Streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella



Collaboration

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000

Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube

Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback

MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek

Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel



Creator For Social Good

Invisible People

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Ryan Trahan • Feeding America

The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital



Creator Product

Feastables • MrBeast

Happy Dad • NELK

Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI



Crossover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone



First Person

Airrack

courtreezy

JiDion

Safiya Nygaard

Yes Theory



Just Chatting

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc



Variety Streamer

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae



VTuber

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

SHOW AWARDS



Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty



Scripted Series

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers

RDCWorld



Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

Sidetalk

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS



Animated

Haminations

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

MeatCanyon



Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials



Comedy

Adrian Bliss

Kallmekris

RDCWorld

Rich Black Guy

The McFarlands



Commentary

Chad Chad

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

LegalEagle



Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ



Dance

BDASH

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

Michael Le



Fashion And Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Mina Le

Nikita Dragun

Wisdom Kaye



Food

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Sideserf Cake Studio

Uncle Roger



Gamer

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit



Health And Wellness

Austen Alexander

Blogilates

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

The Fitness Marshall



Kids And Family

Brody Hudson Schaffer

FunnyMike

Ninja Kidz TV

Rebecca Zamolo

Zeth & Saylor



Learning And Education

bigweirdworld

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

Tom Scott

Veritasium



Lifestyle

Alexa Rivera

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Retirement House



News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show



Science And Engineering

I did a thing

JLaservideo

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Westen Champlin



Sports

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin

FaZe Deestroying

Jesser

Ryan Garcia

Tara and Hunter



Technology

Glarses

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS



Cinematography

Ashley Xu

Go4x4

James Hoffmann

Lyrical Lemonade

Samba Films



Editing

Airrack

Brandon Rogers

Cooking With Lynja

MrBeast

UNHhhh • WOWPresents



Visual And Special Effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Happy Kelli

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King



Writing

Baron Ryan

Brandon Rogers

Daniel Thrasher

Julie Nolke

LongBeachGriffy

BRAND AWARDS



Brand Of The Year

Harry Potter

Insta360

Old Spice

SpongeBob

Tampax



Agency Of The Year

BEN

Portal A

Reach Agency

Spacestation Integrations

Whalar



Brand Engagement

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars

Five Nights at Freddy’s • Freddy & Friends: On Tour

HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh

Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer



Branded Series

Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World

Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK

Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network

Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official

Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok



Branded Video

15,000 Dominoes – Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5

Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

I don’t even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna

Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W



Influencer Campaign

Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect

Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice

Standard • Nebula

The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare



Social Impact Campaign

The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Don’t Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety

Once Upon A Bi • Tinder

PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD