20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Taron Egerton On ‘Black Bird’, Upcoming Film ‘Carry On’ & Why “They Should Teach Self-Love In School”

In this week’s 20 Questions on Deadline, Taron Egerton reveals the effects of playing a real-life convict in AppleTV+ limited series Black Bird and the Die Hard-esque flavor of his new film Carry On opposite Jason Bateman.

He also digs into his past working in women’s retail, his doubts about method acting, a dream dinner guest, and his regrets about being starstruck meeting Paul McCartney.

Discussing what he would tell his younger self, he recalls struggling with body image and his weight and how “they should teach self love in school”.

Egerton first found fame starring alongside Colin Firth in Kingsman: The Secret Service, but is thus far best known for playing Elton John in the musical film Rocketman, for which he won a Golden Globe and a Bafta Award.

Right now, in Black Bird, he plays James Keane, who was recruited by the FBI to get information out of serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) in exchange for his own freedom. Egerton recalls the experience of shooting in a real-life New Orleans prison and making a very real connection with the late, great Ray Liotta who played his on-screen father.

Next up, Egerton has the Jon S. Baird-directed Tetris coming out—exact release date TBC—an Apple film following the Cold War-era legal battles over ownership of the Tetris game.

And then there’s the Netflix Amblin film Carry On. Egerton will play a TSA agent blackmailed by Jason Bateman’s character to sneak a package on board a plane on Christmas Day, hence the aforementioned Die Hard vibes.

For the full interview with Egerton, check out this episode of 20 Questions on Deadline above, and listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.