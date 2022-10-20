20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Ramy Youssef Pays Tribute To The Feminist Heroes Of Iran; Why Season 4 Would Be ‘Ramy’s Ending

Ramy Youssef may not be the same person as the titular character in his Hulu series Ramy, but the Golden Globe-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated creator and star certainly relates to the New Jersey Millennial Arab-American man at the heart of his show.

Joining 20 Questions on Deadline this week, Youssef delves into the parallels between his own life and his fictional creation’s search for meaning, faith and peace of mind, but also how his comedic writing allows him to explore incredibly sensitive topics by putting Ramy in bizarre and chaotic circumstances.

In Ramy‘s new third season, which premiered on Hulu last month, he is dealing with sexual impotence following a Season 2 addiction to porn and the breakdown of his one-night marriage. Ramy finds distraction and solace in chasing money as a diamond dealer, traveling to Jerusalem while his family faces financial crisis.

New Season 3 cast members include Bella Hadid in her acting debut, Christopher Abbott and Julian Sergi, and Youssef reveals he is currently campaigning hard to cast a very well-known director if the show gets renewed for a fourth go-round (clue: Youssef is in his next feature alongside Abbott, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo). Youssef also explains why a fourth would be Ramy‘s final season.

To hear more from Youssef, including his tribute to the women of Iran, whom he cites as the true heroes of our time, plus the inside track on what he wanted audiences to take away from this season, check out this episode of 20 Questions on Deadline above, and listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.