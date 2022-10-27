‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Cast also includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, which returned with its fifth season November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser also star.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, includes the upcoming series Tulsa King, Lioness, Bass Reeves and Land Man.

