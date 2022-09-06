Zerlina Maxwell To Depart MSNBC After End Of Peacock Streaming Show

Zerlina Maxwell is leaving MSNBC after the end of her Peacock streaming series.

MSNBC announced last month that it was canceling streaming shows from Maxwell and Ayman Mohyeldin that had appeared on the news brand’s Peacock hub. At the time, the network said that it wanted Maxwell to continue to serve as an analyst. Mohyeldin will continue his weekend MSNBC show and will serve as a fill-in anchor on weekdays.

Maxwell said Tuesday that the last episode of Zerlina on Peacock, set for September 15, also will be her last day with MSNBC. She has hosted the show since 2020.

“Thank you to my team @zerlinashow! I was able to use our show and my voice to put the spotlight on black and brown communities that are not often considered in mainstream conversations,” Maxwell wrote on Twitter. “I am really excited about the next chapter and I’m looking forward to moving into a space at the forefront of where the media is headed!”

Maxwell has not disclosed her next plans. She also hosts the daily Mornings with Zerlina for SiriusXM’s Progress Channel.

MSNBC earlier this year folded its streaming channel The Choice on MSNBC into a new hub on Peacock’s subscription tier.