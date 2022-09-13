Zendaya Again Sets Emmy Record With ‘Euphoria’ As Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner, Thanks “Anyone Who Has Loved A Rue, Or Feels Like A Rue”

Euphoria‘s Zendaya has once again made history at the Emmys, tonight becoming the youngest-ever two-time acting winner, as she claimed her second Drama Actress statuette for her turn on HBO’s acclaimed teen drama series. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.)

When the actress took to the stage, she shared that she was “honored to be beside” the “incredible actresses” in her category, then going on to thank Euphoria‘s cast and crew. “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” said Zendaya. “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”

Zendaya went on to add that her “greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people,” thanking those who have shared their stories, in the vein of her character’s, with her. “Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said. “So, thank you very much.”

The 26-year-old Zendaya may also soon become the youngest-ever producing winner, as an exec producer on Euphoria, should the show triumph in the category of Outstanding Drama Series. While she also this year landed a pair of noms in the category of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, as the co-lyricist of Euphoria‘s tunes “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired,” she and her fellow noms Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Sam Levinson lost out in that arena to Schmigadoon‘s Cinco Paul.

Zendaya previously set an Emmys record with her first win in 2020 for her lead role in Euphoria, which made her the youngest to conquer Drama Actress. The Emmy contenders bested this year by the actress included Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Laura Linney (Ozark), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and the Killing Eve duo of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT, Euphoria follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya’s 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex. The show created, written, directed and exec produced by Levinson returned for its second season in January and was renewed for a third the following month, this time around establishing itself as the most-watched in HBO’s history, behind only the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The series produced in partnership with A24 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and more. Levinson exec produces alongside Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.

Euphoria has claimed a total of 25 Emmy nominations since 2020, also winning this year in the categories of Drama Guest Actor (Domingo), Choreography for Scripted Programming, Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series and Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic). In addition to Outstanding Drama Series, it was nominated tonight for Drama Supporting Actress (Sweeney). Additional 2022 noms came in the categories of Drama Guest Actress (Martha Kelly), Drama Series Casting, Music Supervision, Contemporary Costumes, Contemporary Hairstyling and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).