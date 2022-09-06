Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz has been tapped as a lead in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders

Beetz is believed to be playing an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Coming off a starring role opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, Beetz is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.