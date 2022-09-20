French-U.S. Firm Zag Launches Streaming Content Unit And Sets Fantasy Superhero Toon ‘Fairyon’ As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: ZAG, the French-U.S. animation studio behind Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, has launched a streaming content unit, and lined up its first project.

ZAG Stream has been created to supercharge Zag’s direct-to-streaming business. Running the division is ZAG Senior Vice President of TV Content Maria Doolan, the veteran kids content exec who spent 17 years with Spanish firm Zinkia Entertainment before taking on her new role in November last year.

ZAG Stream debuts with a project already locked. Fairyon is being billed as “a reimagining of some of the world’s most famous fairy tale characters told with a superhero twist.” It’s currently in pre-production and will be unveiled at Mipcom next month, according to ZAG founder and CEO Jeremy Zag.

The 13-part show will follow Rapunzel as a princess in search of truth and justice. Helping her in the quest are a team of legendary superheroes — Little Red Riding Hood, Aladdin, Gretel, Cinderella, and Jack — who unite their magical powers to prevent a Mysterious Knight from freeing the most terrible of adversaries imprisoned in a Magic Mirror.

Fairyon the creative team behind – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, with that show’s art director Nathanaël Bronn the series creator and director. Jeremy Zag, creator of the Miraculous universe, will produce. Miraculous launched on France’s TF1 in 2015 and initially aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon, before switching to Disney platforms.

“Classic fairy tales have entertained audiences for hundreds of years, and we are taking some of the most famous characters and transporting them to a mystical and inspirational world of Fairyon,” said Jeremy Zag. “The first twelve standalone episodes will each feature a new character, but only in the last episode will the clues to the story become clear when, for the first time in history, they all unite. As the studio and team behind Miraculous, we are so excited to take these evergreen fairytale characters and retell their stories for today’s audiences.”