YouTube Adds Revenue Sharing For Creators Of Shorts, But Offers Slightly Smaller Cut Than On Traditional Videos

YouTube has rolled out a set of new incentives for its creator community, introducing revenue sharing on YouTube Shorts and also updating its existing partner program and adding monetization for videos tied to popular music.

The Google division showcased the new initiatives during an hour-long presentation called Made on YouTube, which shared a lot of the DNA of the company’s Brandcast and NewFronts events earlier this year.

One major headline was the addition of revenue sharing for Shorts, which was launched globally in 2021 as a counter-offensive to TikTok. The subset of YouTube now draws 30 billion daily views and 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users, the acompany said. Creators of Shorts will now get 45% of revenue generated from advertising on the platform, a flip from the 55% creators of traditional YouTube videos receive. While the difference in the near term is not vast, over time it could add up to billions more in Google’s coffers.

“You know us – there’s a lot of debating around a white board,” said Tara Wolpert Levy, YouTube’s VP of the Americas and global content, during the event when asked how the company landed on the 45%. “Basically, we did what we do for any offering. We stepped back and looked at the unique characteristics of this ecosystem, and there are so many. … There’s just a lot of investment that’s required to support more creators, more content and more innovation.” The 45% figure was what execs thought would yield a “sustainable, long-term business that we continue to invest in, while also delivering the maximum revenue back to creators.”

YouTube also said it is expanding its 15-year-old partnership program to offer more ways for creators to make money. Starting in early 2023, creators focused on YouTube Shorts can apply to the program if they pass 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days.

The company also unveiled Creator Music, a new venue offering a catalog of what are billed as “affordable, high-quality” music licenses. Those licensing these tracks will keep the same revenue share they have previously had with videos without music.