‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You.

He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller.

But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split.

Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event

This is a change from the past two seasons, which dropped in one batch; the second season premiering in December 2019 and the third in October 2021. The first season was launched on Lifetime before moving to the streamer.

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, “What would you do for love?” The series stars Badgley in the role of Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

This time, he says, “Living in London has allowed me to bury the past” as the trailer above suggests that he’s now pretending to Professor Jonathan Moore.

Season three ended with Joe leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. He is now on the move.

Badgley is joined in season four by Charlotte Richie, star of the BBC’s Call The Midwife and Ghosts, and The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage.

Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle and Ed Speelers are also series regulars.

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.