‘Yellowstone’: John Dutton Swears In As Montana’s Governor In Season 5 Trailer

Gov. John Dutton, is that you?

In the newest trailer for season 5 of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner’s alter-ego puts his hand on the Bible and promises to uphold the Montana constitution against all enemies, especially those pesky domestic ones. That means John definitely followed through with a suggestion by Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) last season to take over as the state’s governor.

His first move in office? He fires the old staff and hires Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff before signing some mysterious declaration that Jamie (Wes Bentley) warns “is a declaration of war.”

“We’re already at war,” John replies ominously.

There’s also a new Dutton foe played by Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), who set her sights on destroying Beth, and a messy-haired vixen named Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) who likes to make a lot of money. Other new cast members include Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson and Lilli Kay.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family that controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars.

The drama returns with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.