‘Yellowstone’: Q’orianka Kilcher Returning For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Season 5 of Yellowstone when it premieres November 13, Deadline has learned. The character last appeared on the hit Paramount Network series’ Season 3 finale, titled “The World Is Purple.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone, linear television’s most-watched series, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Kilcher most recently co-starred alongside Channing Tatum in MGM’s Dog. She is currently in post-production on Yesteryear, a film she co-wrote, produced and stars in alongside Scott Haze, Wes Studi, Nick Cassavetes, Angela Sarafyan and Peter Facinelli.

Previously, Kilcher starred as Mary Palmer in TNT’s Emmy-nominated limited series The Alienist; as Kerrianne Telford in FX’s Sons of Anarchy; and as Inca princess Kawillaka in Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

She is repped by Buchwald, Anonymous Content, and attorney Eric Feig.