‘Yellowstone’ Producer 101 Studios And TV Personality Jill Martin Throw Hat Into Shopping Ring With ShopTheScenes.com

Yellowstone production company 101 Studios and TV personality Jill Martin are teaming to launch ShopTheScenes.com, a platform enabling viewers to purchase clothes and other goods seen on popular shows.

Along with Yellowstone, Netflix’s Emily in Paris will be featured in the new initiative at launch, with other new and classic titles to follow. A projected 25 shows will soon be announced as participating in ShopTheScenes in 2023, the venture partners said.

Sometimes called “t-commerce,” the notion of enabling shopping as part of the viewing experience has been a brass ring the entertainment business and consumer brands have reached for over the past several decades. More recently, it has become more sophisticated as technology has advanced, and Amazon, NBCUniversal, Disney and Discovery have been among a large number of companies announcing ventures in the space. Purveyors of programming are especially keen to identify additional lines of revenue at a time when the conventional economics of show business are experiencing significant disruption.

With ShopTheScenes, viewers will have access to “authentic items they have always wanted but didn’t know how to find,” according to the launch announcement. Goods will range from clothing to furniture to household items, and limited-edition and one-of-a-kind items will be in the mix. Shop The Scenes is working with the top show runners, ahead of upcoming seasons, to incorporate items written into this season’s scripts, with an eye toward having goods available for purchase as the shows debut. ShopTheScenes says “hundreds” of small businesses that contributed to shows will also be featured.

Yellowstone‘s Season 4 marathon on Paramount Network will kick off the new functionality on November 12. The following day, the Season 5 premiere of the show will also have the shopping component. A pop-up on Today, where Martin is a lifestyle contributor, is on deck for later in the holiday season. Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios produces Yellowstone along with 101 Studios.

“Our goal is to bring viewers into their favorite shows, movies and events and allow them to immerse themselves through groundbreaking technology into their favorite scenes.” Martin said. “This innovation represents the next wave of engaging and interacting with content and bringing the virtual world into consumers reality through a one-stop retail experience. How many times have fans watched a show or movie and thought, ‘I love that dress… or where can I buy that table?'”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said Martin has “mastered the in-show shopping experience.” The new venture, he added, represents “a unique opportunity to expand the fan experience by allowing viewers to purchase merchandise from some incredible shows. This is the first shoppable experience of its kind and we are excited to bring it to fans of the shows.”