‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez

Kevin Alves
Vanessa Heins

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular.

For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed.

Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult.

Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres Soto.

Before Yellowjackets, Alves recurred for two seasons on both Shadowhunters as Bat Belasquez and Locke & Key as Javi Gonzalez. He previously appeared on Warehouse 13 and as Fabio on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

New cast members set for the second season of Yellowjackets include Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell. The drama is from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

