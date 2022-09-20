Xóchitl Gómez, Xolo Maridueña And George P. Pelecanos To Be Honored At National Hispanic Foundation For The Arts D.C. Gala

Actors Xóchitl Gómez and Xolo Maridueña will be honored on Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C. by the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts at its Noche De Gala.

The foundation also will honor novelist writer and producer George P. Pelecanos with the 2022 Raul Julia Award for Excellence.

Gomez, star of Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Maridueña, star of Cobra Kai, will receive the Horizon Award.

The gala raises money for the foundation’s scholarship fund for film and theater graduate students, as well as efforts to expand content and talent development opportunities for those early in their careers.

On the bill to speak at the event are Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-CO), along with foundation co-founders, Merel Julia and Felix Sanchez. There also will be performances by the 2022 National High School Musical Theatre Awards winners, Kendall Becerra and Nicholas Barrón, and the 2022 Palm Award winners, Aaron Blount and Nicholas Treviño.

Due to Covid, this will be the first in-person gala since 2019.

The foundation was founded by Jimmy Smits, Esai Morales, Sonia Braga, Julia and Sanchez, The purpose was to address the underrepresentation of Hispanic Americans in entertainment via efforts like education initiatives and civil rights advocacy. The event, at the Mayflower Hotel, also will include remarks by Smits, Morales and Reinaldo Marcus Green.