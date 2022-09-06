WWE Ups Paul “Triple H” Levesque To Chief Content Offer, Frank Riddick To President & CFO

As it continues to navigate new corporate waters in the wake of longtime CEO Vince McMahon’s scandal-shrouded retirement in July, WWE Corp. has promoted two of its top executives.

Paul Levesque, known as “Triple H” during his days in the ring, was upped to chief content officer and Frank A. Riddick III is now president and chief financial officer.

Levesque is married to Stephanie McMahon, who took over as the company’s Co-CEO along with Nick Khan after the departure of Vince McMahon, who is her father. The former CEO, who remains the company’s majority shareholder, was found to have made payments of millions of dollars to multiple women to silence their claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

WWE’s announcement of the promotions this morning, signaled earlier in an SEC filing, cited a 15% rise in viewership of Monday Night Raw on Levesque’s watch, along with double-digit growth in social media engagement. In his new role, Levesque will report to Khan and oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.

“Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world,” Levesque said.

Riddick had been CFO since joining the company last year in a prior shakeup of the executive suite, and now has been given the additional title of president. He has been a board member of the company for more than 13 years. Riddick will jointly report to McMahon and Khan.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years,” said Riddick. “Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders.”