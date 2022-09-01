‘Worst House On the Block’ Comedy From Niki Schwartz-Wright & Natalia Anderson In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing Worst House on the Block, a half-hour comedy series from 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Niki Schwartz-Wright (Pivoting) and to be directed by Natalia Anderson (Maggie), Worst House on the Block has a Beverly Hillbillies vibe to it. In the show, when a poor family from South Texas inherits the worst house on the block in a chic L.A. neighborhood, they cause quite a stir among their new neighbors. Tensions may flare, but ultimately, we’ll watch as three different families, with nothing in common but their ZIP code and how overwhelmed they feel by the sheer number of Love Island episodes there are to watch, start to find common ground and, slowly but surely, friendship.

Schwartz-Wright and Anderson executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Most recently, Schwartz-Wright served as co-executive producer on Fox’s comedy series Pivoting. Before that, she was a co-executive producer on the NBC comedy series Abby’s. She also did stints on ABC comedy series Speechless, Fox’s The Grinder, ABC’s The Goldbergs, NBC’s The Office and MTV’s Awkward. She is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney Jared Levine of Morris Barnes.

Anderson’s episodic directing credits include Hulu’s Maggie, CBS’ Life In Pieces, Fox’s This Country, ABC’s Black-ish, Netflix’s Brews Brothers, Freeform’s Grown-ish and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect. She is repped by WME.