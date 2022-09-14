‘Wolf Pack’: Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar In Paramount+ Series

Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is set as a lead opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf offshoot series, Wolf Pack, from MTV Entertainment Studios.

Written and executive produced by Teen Wolf developer/executive producer Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Santoro plays Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to the remarkable teenagers. A man of strong values, he is also someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.

In addition to Jackson and Shepard, cast also includes Kristin Ramsey, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Davis and Gellar executive produce alongside Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler and Christian Taylor also serve as executive producers.

Known for his role as Hector Escaton in Westworld, Santoro most recently starred in ZDF Studios’ six-part series Boundless and in Brazilian feature 7 Prisoners, which won Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. He also starred in the film Project Power opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and in the television drama series Reprisal.